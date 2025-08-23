James Gunn delivers another iconic Peacemaker opening dance

HQ

James Gunn's utterly delightful intro for the first season of Peacemaker, where the cast danced to Wig Wam's "Do You Wanna Taste It", made us fall head over heels for the series right away. Naturally, we (and plenty of other fans) would've considered rioting if the gang didn't return with another choreographed number in Season 2—but thankfully, we don't have to.

The brand-new season of Peacemaker, that premiered yesterday on HBO Max, comes with a fresh title sequence where the cast shows off their moves once again. This time, they're dancing to Foxy Shazam's "Oh Lord", bringing the same absurd, deadpan energy that made the original such an instant classic. You can check out the new intro yourself in the video below, and rest assured—it's every bit as charming, ridiculous, and unforgettable as the first one.

You thought the Season 1 intro was peak? We're about to turn things up a notch! 🤘

The brand new title sequence for PEACEMAKER Season 2 is here! A fresh dance with all the familiar faces, sick moves, and epic music that make a Peacemaker title sequence special.