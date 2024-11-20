Jaguar unveils new logo and people aren't happy with the new look

HQ

Maybe I should get into logo design. All you need to do nowadays is strip away anything that resembles uniqueness and then throw in a font that looks vaguely modern and you're good. We've seen this trend from all sorts of brands, and now Jaguar is the latest to adopt the minimalist look.

This new rebrand is part of Jaguar's step towards electric vehicles, as it plans to launch three new electric cars in 2026 as part of its rebrand. The jaguar that has been a part of the logo for decades will remain on the cars' branding, but it won't feature in the logo.

People aren't too happy with this change on social media, as while at the end of the day it doesn't really matter what logo a car brand has, there's a sense of personality being lost each time a new brand does this.

