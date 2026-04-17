Jacob Elordi and Margaret Qualley navigate a post-apocalyptic world in Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars

After taking us to history class with Napoleon, and then delivering some pure spectator sports with Gladiator 2, Ridley Scott's next cinematic venture is an adaptation of the 2012 novel The Dog Stars, by Peter Heller. It's a post-apocalyptic drama, set in a world ravaged by a virus that wiped out humanity.

We're all familiar with this kind of story, but unlike The Last of Us or 28 Years Later, the virus wiping out humanity doesn't leave flesh-hungry monsters behind. Instead, it leaves Reapers, scavengers that roam the world looking for supplies they can take from the few communities left. Jacob Elordi plays Hig, a pilot who lost his wife to the virus. In his old plane, he starts getting mysterious signals, which he'll follow over the course of the film's plot.

The movie also stars Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Allison Janney, and more to give this new Scott feature quite a star-studded line-up. Check out the trailer for yourself below. The Dog Stars premieres in theatres on the 28th of August.