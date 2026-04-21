It's machine versus machine in the latest trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV

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As is often the case with Warhammer 40,000 lore, each new faction I see for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV makes them look like the coolest guys around. That is the point, and developer King Art Games hasn't disappointed with its showcase for the robotic servants of the Omnissiah, the Adeptus Mechanicus.

Part-man, mostly machine, these guys are humans that really love the cyborg lifestyle. They're not automatons, like most of the Necron units we see in the trailer below, but they do have plenty of augmentations to help them in research and in battle. In the trailer, the story is less about wiping the enemy out, and more concerned with showing how the Mechanicus love advancing their own knowledge, by any means necessary.

As well as a shiny new cinematic trailer, we've also got a look at all the faction units that'll be available for players at Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV's launch. You can peep these for yourself in the images below, or on the game's official website here. As far as we could see, there isn't a way to click on the unit images in order to get more details, though.