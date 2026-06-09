It's kill or be killed in Ridley Scott's apocalypse action flick The Dog Stars

HQ

This summer is incredibly crammed with intense and exciting reasons to head to your local cinema, and it's only getting busier. 20th Century Studios has officially shown off a full trailer for Ridley Scott's next directorial works, with this being an apocalypse action flick known as The Dog Stars.

Based on the novel of the same name from author Peter Heller, this film follows a young pilot who attempts to survive in a cruel and unforgiving world following a great disaster, a world where violence and malice breeds savage groups and where survivors do their best to live to see each morning. To this end, the film follows this pilot as he ventures out of a homestead in search of what he hopes is a functioning civilization elsewhere in the world.

With Jacob Elordi in the leading role of this pilot and starring alongside Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong, and Guy Pearce, The Dog Stars will be coming to cinemas as soon as August 28, and you can see the latest trailer and the synopsis for the movie below.

"The film tells the story of Hig (Jacob Elordi), a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley (Josh Brolin), has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world. But when Hig receives a mysterious radio transmission, he ventures into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exist."