It turns out the new Tomb Raider game is actually two upcoming titles

We knew that Lara Croft's grand return was coming at tonight's Game Awards, but what we didn't expect was that the new game was actually not one, but two titles arriving in back-to-back years from Amazon Game Studios and Crystal Dynamics.

The first game to be revealed was Tomb Raider: Catalyst, which is actually the later game to be released, coming out in 2027. The second game revealed was Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, which is arriving next year.

We only got glimpses at the games, so here's hoping that soon we can see some more substantial gameplay. You can be sure that there's going to be conversations soon about Lara's new look, though.

