English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Split Fiction

It Takes Two creator shows off the upcoming Split Fiction in new trailer

Swedish Hazelight continues to shine by offering deeper and smarter co-op than anyone else in the gaming industry...

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

On March 6, it's finally time to embark on a new adventure with Josef Fares' studio Hazelight, which will deliver Split Fiction. This time the romcom setup is replaced by a mixed grill consisting of equal parts fantasy and scifi ingredients, and the result actually looks really good.

Today, as promised, we've gotten a peek at a new trailer, which you can find below as usual, and this one is packed with gameplay. We get to check out the game's many strange events that can only be solved through highly original co-op, which is exactly what we loved about It Takes Two.

HQ
Split Fiction
Kommer till PC, Playstation 5 och Xbox Series S/X - och förmodligen även Switch 2 (tids nog).

Related texts



Loading next content