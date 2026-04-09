It seemed as though No Man's Sky already had everything in its universe... but it was missing Pokémon battles

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Whilst we await news of Light No Fire, Hello Games' next ambitious title, Sean Murray's team continues to spoil players of its great game, No Man's Sky. Although it's been years since the game completely turned its fortunes around and became the game it always wanted to be, there are still systems, mechanics and content to explore and add to its galaxy (or galaxies, you know what I mean).

Just yesterday, Xeno Arena was rolled out, a new free update that adds a new battle system and player interaction: we can now capture and train alien creatures to fight in turn-based battles in small competitive arenas. If that system sounds familiar, it's because Nintendo and Game Freak have been using it for 30 years with the Pokémon franchise.

Xeno Arena, according to the update notes, adds over 100 unique abilities for your creatures to use. Players will be able to compete against each other and earn in-game achievements and titles, as well as a breeding and genetic experimentation system to create the perfect creature for competition. And that's just the start.

If you're curious to see the creature combat in No Man's Sky, check out the Xeno Arena trailer below.