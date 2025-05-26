English
World news

Israeli airstrikes kill 30 in Gaza, including journalist and emergency official

Amid intensifying conflict, casualties rise as Israel expands control over Gaza Strip.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that at least 30 Palestinians were killed on Sunday in Israeli strikes across Gaza, according to local sources, with deaths reported in Khan Younis, Jabalia, and Nuseirat.

Among the victims were a senior emergency services official and a journalist, bringing the toll of media professionals killed since October 2023 to 220. Meanwhile, Israel reportedly now controls over 75% of the Gaza Strip, as fighting persists on multiple fronts.

