Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

Is your PC ready for Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PC was announced during The Game Awards last week, and is actually launching on Thursday this week. Now the official Twitter account for the game has revealed what PC specs you need to be able to run the game - and it's actually not very demanding at all.

Minimum Requirements
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5-3330
Memory: 8GB
Storage: 100GB
DirectX: DirectX 12 or later
Graphics: Radeon RX 480 / Nvidia GTX 780

Recommended Requirements (at least 2560x1440)
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i5-3330
Memory: 12GB
Storage: 100GB
DirectX: DirectX 12 or later
Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1080

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

Related texts



Loading next content