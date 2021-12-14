Is your PC ready for Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade?

HQ

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PC was announced during The Game Awards last week, and is actually launching on Thursday this week. Now the official Twitter account for the game has revealed what PC specs you need to be able to run the game - and it's actually not very demanding at all.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5-3330

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 100GB

DirectX: DirectX 12 or later

Graphics: Radeon RX 480 / Nvidia GTX 780

Recommended Requirements (at least 2560x1440)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i5-3330

Memory: 12GB

Storage: 100GB

DirectX: DirectX 12 or later

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1080