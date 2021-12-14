Is your PC ready for Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade?

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PC was announced during The Game Awards last week, and is actually launching on Thursday this week. Now the official Twitter account for the game has revealed what PC specs you need to be able to run the game - and it's actually not very demanding at all.
Minimum Requirements
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5-3330
Memory: 8GB
Storage: 100GB
DirectX: DirectX 12 or later
Graphics: Radeon RX 480 / Nvidia GTX 780
Recommended Requirements (at least 2560x1440)
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i5-3330
Memory: 12GB
Storage: 100GB
DirectX: DirectX 12 or later
Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1080