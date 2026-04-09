Is Valve building SteamGPT for Steam support?

HQ

Valve may be working on a new internal feature called SteamGPT for Steam support, as reported by Video Cardz. New tracked Steam files include "task creation, labeling, model evaluation, summaries, and inference".

It looks like that SteamGPT will be tied to task queues, labelling jobs, test results, and fine-tuning data. And then there is another service called SteamGPTSummary, that appears to pull account-level details such as profile info, Steam Guard status, security history, country, VAC status, phone data, fraud flags, and playtime. This sounds very much like support or review tooling, rather than a store feature.

On top of everything, there is also a connection to Valve's Trust systems. This Trust service references trust scores, account age, account buckets, related accounts, confidence values, and inference results.

At the same time it needs to be reminded, that nothing so far shows SteamGPT directly handing out bans or replacing VAC.

Valve's public stats show lots of refund requests and account recovery cases every day. In other words, a tool that summarises account history and flags risk signals could help staff process those cases faster.

If it makes Steam better and faster, we as consumers are all for it, right?