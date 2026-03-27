Iran Ministry of Sport will ban clubs and national teams playing in hostile countries

HQ

Nearly one month after the war in Iran began, the Sports Ministry of Iran has forbidden national team and clubs to travel to countries they consider hostile until further notice. That is another hurdle in the each day more unlikely participation of Iran in FIFA World Cup, where they are scheduled to play in June in the United States. Iran is trying to move their games to Mexico, but that is unlikely to happen, experts have said, due to the huge logistical difficulties, affecting all teams from their group.

The order, however, has been issues by the Iranian minister right before a AFC Champions League round of 16 game between Tractor and Shabab Al Ahli of Dubai that was set to be played in Saudi Arabia next month. A list of countries considered hostile was not released, and the order did not mention World Cup.

"The presence of national and club teams in countries that are considered hostile and are unable to ensure the security of Iranian athletes and team members is prohibited until further notice", the Ministry said, and that the football federations and clubs will be responsibly for notifying the Asian Football Confederation to relocate the games.