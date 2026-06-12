Iran denies Donald Trump's claim that a peace deal has been reached

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As US president Donald Trump claims once again that the war in Iran is nearing its end, Tehran counters by saying a final decision has not been reached, and criticising the US for constantly switching up its strategy.

One moment, Trump is threatening Iran with very hard strikes, saying the US will be taking control of Kharg Island, then with the other hand the US is offering peace to Iran. Strikes have resumed this week between the two countries, following an end to the ceasefire brought about in April.

Iran's state media has reported on some details of a possible peace agreement, but Sky News reports that this sounds more like a wishlist from the country than terms that we'll see at the end of the war. These include: the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a plan to rebuild Iran's economy, lifted sanctions on Iran as well as the release of frozen funds, and a delayed negotiation on Iran's nuclear programme.

As Trump has called off his latest strikes in the hopes of a peace deal, there is the chance we could see both sides come to the table soon, but Iran knows the score at this point, and isn't going to just jump every time Trump calls for a new deal or says one is in place.