Iran asked FIFA to move their World Cup games away from the US and play in Mexico

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The Iran and World Cup 2026 situation has taken a new twist, as it has been reported that the Iranian football federation is negotiating with FIFA to move their World Cup games in the group stage from USA to Mexico, to ensure safety for their players.

Iranian football president Mehdi Taj posted on the Iranian embassy in Mexico official X account that "When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America. We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico".

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said last week that Iran is welcome to play World Cup. Donald Trump also said that Iran is welcome, but added thay maybe "they shouldn't come" due to safety reasons.

The VISA restrictions to Iran would be lifted for the Iranian footballers, but Iranian fans would not be able to attend their World Cup matches, and some officials from the Iranian football federation may not be allowed to enter the US either.

Iran is scheduled to play against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt between June 16 and 27 in Seattle and Los Angeles, as part of Group G.

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