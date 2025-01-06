Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet composers strike gold

HQ

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have struck a high note, taking home the Golden Globe for Best Original Score. The award, recognizing their work on Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, adds to the buzz created by Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which stole the show at The Game Awards last December.

As the industry celebrates their Golden Globe win, the pair is gearing up for their next ambitious endeavor, scoring Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Naughty Dog's highly anticipated PS5 epic. With its dark, space-faring narrative and hints of horror, the game seems tailor-made for Reznor and Ross's industrial rock expertise.

Now, with Intergalactic slated for release in 2027, we are eager to hear how their haunting soundscapes will enhance this bold venture into the cosmos. Are you excited to hear their music come alive in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet?