Insidious universe expands with frightening Out of the Further

HQ

The Insidious universe continues to expand. Later this year, a new chapter in the wider narrative will arrive in cinemas, as the more standalone flick of Insidious: Out of the Further will be premiering and looking to scare cinemagoers out of their seats.

This film is slated to premiere on August 21, and it tells a fresh tale about a young mother who realises that she can travel into The Further, the twisted realm at the centre of the Insidious universe. The plot is outlined as such:

"In Insidious: Out of the Further, Amelia Eve stars as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn't just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground."

Insidious: Out of the Further is being directed by Jacob Chase, based on a screenplay written by Chase too, with a cast including not just Eve but also Brandon Perea and Lin Shaye, who reprises her role of Elise Rainier.

With all of this in mind, you can see the trailer for Insidious: Out of the Further below, ahead of the premiere in August.