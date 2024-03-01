Immortals of Aveum director thinks the game will get discovered for years

HQ

What went wrong with Immortals of Aveum? It's a question most asked by the developers of the game. It had fun combat, solid graphics, and was generally well-liked by critics (we went so far as to give it a 9 in our review).

However, that didn't necessarily translate to sales. Speaking with GamesIndustry, director Brett Robbins opened up about what could've made gamers choose not to pick up a copy. "When we were heading to launch, we knew it was very crowded," he said. "This was a very unusual year. Zelda had come out, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was a little before us. And as we were nearing launch, Baldur's Gate 3 suddenly blew up right in front of us. That one, more than any of the others, seemed unanticipated. We knew we had Armored Core 6 the same week, and we were worried about that. And Starfield was like 10 days after us. We were sandwiched between a lot of different big games, or games from really big studios. We absolutely got lost in the noise ... It was a murderer's row of big games, and we are a new studio, people didn't know who we were."

Robbins still holds out some hope for the future of Immortals of Aveum. "I was the creative director on Dead Space, and people were discovering that for years and years. I think Immortals will be the same."

Ascendant Studios isn't giving up, either. The team has moved onto a new project, but it'll likely be some time before we hear anything about it.