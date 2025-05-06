"If you've developed for Switch 1, transition to Switch 2 will be easy", says Naoki Hamaguchi

HQ

It's surprising that after 24 years as a developer, Final Fantasy VII Remake is the first title Naoki Hamaguchi will develop for Nintendo. The director of Final Fantasy VII Remake (and Rebirth, and its as-yet-untitled third instalment) was excited at the prospect of porting his work to Nintendo's future console, and explains in a recent Creator's Voice video.

The creator explains how in his childhood he saw the perfect combination of entertainment in video games, which brought together the stories of manga and anime in a way that was more immersive than any other. Video games became the young Naoki's passion, and it was precisely thanks to a Nintendo console that he was able to enjoy them in the first place.

Hamaguchi acknowledges that the expanded memory made it much easier to work with the hardware and port the revamped story of Cloud, Sephiroth, Aerith and the others, and says the GameChat feature will be something that will forge bonds between players by sharing the game's story with chat and screenshots.

Finally, Hamaguchi is pleased that many Nintendo players are already familiar with Cloud and Sephiroth from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and hopes that Nintendo Switch 2 can strengthen the bond between the Final Fantasy franchise and Nintendo.

You can find Naoki Hamaguchi's 'Creator's Voice' dev diary below.