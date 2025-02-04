ID@Xbox Showcase returns with plenty of new indies later this month

HQ

At a time when AAA titles are getting fewer, bigger and more expensive, and also more cautious as publishers don't want to take any risks, indies have become increasingly important. This is often where we find the most exciting ideas, the craziest concepts and designs that surprise.

That's why the Xbox team is now noticeably delighted to confirm that there will be an ID@Xbox Showcase again this year, and this month at that. February 24 is the date, starting at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CET. Here are the studios confirmed so far to have something new to show:



11 Bit



Akapura



BigFan



Critical Reflex



Cult Games



Curve



Daedalic



Don't Nod



Game Source Entertainment



No More Robots



Panic



Playstack



Raw Fury



Team17



Thunder Lotus



We will of course monitor the event and report on everything that happens, and ID@Xbox Showcase will also be streamed on all the usual services, not least Twitch and Youtube.