Idris Elba is confident that another Luther film will get made

When Luther: The Fallen Sun made its debut on Netflix last year, the movie ended with a massive teaser that the character played by Idris Elba would soon become wrapped up in much bigger events rather than simply hunting serial killers in London. But, we're yet to really hear what these plans might be as no follow-up film has really been put into action.

Speaking about the future of Luther to Collider, Elba has stated that he's confident that another movie starring the character will eventually get made.

"The chances are good. The chances are very good actually. I don't want to make any exclusive announcements, but it's looking good for old Johnny Boy."

Nothing has been greenlit as of yet in regard to a follow-up film, so we'll just have to wait and see what this amounts to, especially since Elba has affirmed that he's not involved with the production of any script currently.