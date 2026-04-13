Hyundai's wild Venus and Earth concepts fully revealed

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Not too long ago, we showed you some teaser images of Hyundai's new concept cars, Earth and Venus, teasing a radical new design profile for the company.

Now, Hyundai has fully pulled the wraps off these two striking new EV concepts, and they're about as far removed from today's Ioniq models as you can get.

Revealed ahead of the Beijing Auto Show, the pair signals a major design shift for Hyundai's electric future, ditching the familiar pixel-light look in favour of a much cleaner, more sculptural approach.

The Venus is a sleek, fastback-style hatch/sedan hybrid with a dramatic one-curve silhouette, finished in gold and loaded with futuristic details like a glass roof and a minimalist, screen-heavy interior.

The Earth, meanwhile, goes in the opposite direction - a chunky, angular SUV with rugged touches like skid plates and exposed detailing, paired with a surprisingly soft, lounge-like cabin featuring so-called "air-hug" seats.

Both cars are part of Hyundai's push into China with a more localized Ioniq lineup, even adopting planet-based names instead of numbers. There's no technical detail yet, and also no word on whether Venus and Earth and their respective profiles will make its way into a more global line-up.

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