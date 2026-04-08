Hyundai is teasing a drastic visual change for upcoming EV's

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Hyundai is teasing a major design shake-up for its electric future. The company has revealed two mysterious new concept cars, "Venus" and "Earth", and they appear to signal a bold new direction for the IONIQ lineup.

Details are still scarce, but the teaser images already hint at a clear shift. One concept, finished in gold and shown from the rear, features a sleek fastback silhouette, ultra-thin taillights, and a subtle lip spoiler, suggesting a more elegant, coupe-like EV. The other, shown from the front in silver, looks more upright and rugged, with angular bodywork and a cab-forward stance, pointing toward an SUV-style design.

The biggest change may be what's missing. Hyundai's signature pixel-style lighting, a defining feature of models like the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, appears to be on the way out. In its place are simpler, sharper lighting elements and a more minimalist overall look.

You can see the images below.