Hyperrealistic weather in Microsoft Flight Simulator

It is sometimes hard to know whether pictures are taken from Microsoft Flight Simulator or just photos from a flight enthusiast and now even more so since Asobo Studio and Microsoft has entered a partnership with Meteoblue to not only offer the whole world to fly over (with real airports on the ground) - but also authentic weather.

Check out the video below where Mathias D. Muller from Meteoblue tells us about the forecast system and see some of these stunning weather effects and learn more about this system that is about to revolutionize weather in simulation video games.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will release for PC and Xbox One (and we're going to have to assume Xbox Series X) sometime later this year.