How about a sexy cosplay calendar for Christmas, while at the same time supporting Ukraine's war effort?

Calendar for you, more help for Ukraine.

It was February 24, 2022, when the world changed. Russia launched a full-scale invasion to Ukraine, and the plan was to destroy all traces of an independent nation called Ukraine. Plans were great, but they failed. Ukraine fought back, and the West started supporting Ukraine. And here we are.

Now a bunch of Ukrainian cosplayers have crawled out of their bomb shelters and foxholes to pose in a sexy calendar for 2023. The idea is of course to use the funds to help the country's war effort. And remember: every burning Russian tank in Ukraine is unable to attack somewhere else.

The price is $30, and you can place your order at Fenix Fatalyst.

"Ukrainian cosplayers gathered together to support our country in these dark times! Please meet the new cosplay calendar, which is 100% a charity project! The calendar has an A2 size, vertical framing, printed with glossy paper. The calendar includes 12 pics of Ukrainian cosplayers plus bonus materials! All profits are coming for support of the car which will be used for help in frontline regions."

