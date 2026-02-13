House Flipper 2 has sold 1 million copies

HQ

In the 15 months since developer Frozen District initially launched House Flipper 2, the game has reached a good amount of players, so many in fact that it has just smashed a very admirable sales record.

The simulation game has now sold more one million copies, and with this in mind, the developer is celebrating by revealing a new planned expansion. This is regarded as Sakura and as the name suggests, it sees players taking on a Japanese-inspired home, fixing it up, and looking to sell it for a profit.

But the DLC will also feature more for fans to indulge in, with promises of five new themed jobs spanning cosy tearoom to abandoned primary school, plus five houses to renovate, five new buyers to rinse for cash, over 300 new items to put into each home, a new environment that overlooks Mt. Fuji, more collectibles to hunt, and three new wooden assemblies as well.

You can see much of this in action in the teaser trailer for the Sakura DLC below.

Oh, and for those looking for love this Valentine's weekend, the actually real Heart Flipper - A House Flipper Dating Sim has been revealed by Frozen District, which is literally what you expect: a dating sim based in this game series. While no launch date is revealed for the project, a playable demo for the game is now accessible on Steam.