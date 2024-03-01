Horizon: Call of the Mountain studio Firesprite suffering from toxic work culture

HQ

Earlier this week, we reported that Sony was laying off around 900 employees from PlayStation. Some studios were hit harder than others, such as the London studio, which was completely closed, but it seemed like no one was safe.

One of the studios that was set to bleed employees was Firesprite. According to Eurogamer, things were far from chummy over at the Liverpool-based studio long before this week. Over the past few months, more and more staff had been getting let go, while Sony brought in other developers from XDev, which was seen as nepotism.

Moreover, ageism and sexual discrimination has grown at the office, with many feeling like the original culture of Firesprite has disappeared. We'll have to wait and see if Sony responds to these claims, but right now, it's not looking good for the PlayStation platform owner and its relationship with UK studios.