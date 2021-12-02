Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Legends Arceus

Hori is releasing a range of Pokémon Legends Arceus inspired accessories for the Switch

We're certainly eyeing up the Split Pad Pro.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With Pokémon Legends Arceus being just one month away, accessory manufacturer Hori has revealed it will be releasing a range of accessories inspired by the game. The full list of products includes a custom Split Pad Pro, a Switch carry case, and a backpack. All items can be pre-ordered now and they are expected to ship when the game launches.

In terms of pricing, the Split Pad Pro is listed for $59.99 USD, the carry case is $24.99 USD, and lastly, the backpack retails for $29.99 USD.

You can take a look at all of the new products below:

Pokémon Legends Arceus

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Related texts



Loading next content