Hori is releasing a range of Pokémon Legends Arceus inspired accessories for the Switch

With Pokémon Legends Arceus being just one month away, accessory manufacturer Hori has revealed it will be releasing a range of accessories inspired by the game. The full list of products includes a custom Split Pad Pro, a Switch carry case, and a backpack. All items can be pre-ordered now and they are expected to ship when the game launches.

In terms of pricing, the Split Pad Pro is listed for $59.99 USD, the carry case is $24.99 USD, and lastly, the backpack retails for $29.99 USD.

You can take a look at all of the new products below:

