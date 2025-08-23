Hollow Knight breaks player record ahead of Silksong's release

HQ

It's always fun when older games suddenly surge in popularity, and that's exactly what has happened with Hollow Knight following the long-awaited announcement of a concrete release date for its sequel, Silksong.

Over the weekend, the critically acclaimed metroidvania adventure reached a brand-new peak on Steam with 33,062 concurrent players - the highest number in the game's history. Many fans are simply taking the chance to hone their skills ahead of the upcoming sequel, dusting off their cloaks and diving once more into the dark caverns of Hallownest. With an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam, based on more than 136,000 reviews, there's no doubt that Hollow Knight has cemented its place as one of the most beloved indie titles ever made.

Are you also revisiting the original before Silksong?