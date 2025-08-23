Gamereactor

  •   English


Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight breaks player record ahead of Silksong's release

Players are returning in droves to warm up and re-learn some lost skills before Silksong hits.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's always fun when older games suddenly surge in popularity, and that's exactly what has happened with Hollow Knight following the long-awaited announcement of a concrete release date for its sequel, Silksong.

Over the weekend, the critically acclaimed metroidvania adventure reached a brand-new peak on Steam with 33,062 concurrent players - the highest number in the game's history. Many fans are simply taking the chance to hone their skills ahead of the upcoming sequel, dusting off their cloaks and diving once more into the dark caverns of Hallownest. With an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam, based on more than 136,000 reviews, there's no doubt that Hollow Knight has cemented its place as one of the most beloved indie titles ever made.

Are you also revisiting the original before Silksong?

Hollow Knight

Related texts

0
Hollow KnightScore

Hollow Knight
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It provides the timeless fun and exploration of a Metroidvania, while at the same time giving it a lick of paint to bring the genre into the modern day."



Loading next content