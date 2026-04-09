Holger Rune announces return to competition seven months after injury

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Holger Rune, the top Danish player, currently ranked 29 but ranked as high as World No. 4 in 2023, has announced his return to the tennis court after the Achilles tendon injury he suffered in October. The 22-year-old has set his return to the ATP 500 Hamburg 2026, from May 17 to 23, as part of the clay season.

Last year, Holger Rune defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the Barcelona Open final, winning his fifth and most recent title, which helped him return to the top 10 (in ninth place). But months later at the Stockholm Open, Rune had to withdraw from a semifinal match against Ugo Humbert, and has dropped several points in the ranking. He will drop more as he won't be able to defend his 500 points from Barcelona Open, taking place next week.

Rune will make his third appearance in Hamburg. Alexander Zverev and defending champion Flavio Cobolli are also expected to appear at the event.