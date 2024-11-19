Hitman: World of Assassination VR delayed to March 27, 2025

HQ

Hitman: World of Assassination won't be launching this year after all. I'll get ready to tell the 5 people who have a PS VR2 that their Christmas has been ruined. The game which brings all of Hitman's tricks and assassination techniques to the VR format has been pushed out of its December launch window to one in March instead.

Specifically, as explained in a new blog post, the game will arrive on the 27th of March, 2025. "This decision to move the release date was not made lightly," the post reads. "The additional time will not only allow our team to polish the game, ensuring that every aspect is refined, immersive, and seamless, but also to add a few extras that we really wanted to include in this PS VR2 version, such as active reloading."

Pretty normal stuff for a delay really. Extra time can help a game significantly, and we've become more accustomed to facing delays as the years have gone by. At least Hitman: World of Assassination's VR launch dodges February 2025, which might be one of the biggest gaming months in memory.