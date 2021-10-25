Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark are revealed in a new trailer for Pokémon Legends Arceus

HQ

HQ

The Pokémon Company has released a new restored version of Pokémon Legends Arceus' found-footage trailer. Within this cleaned up version, two brand-new regional variants can be seen: Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark. It's not clear what typing these two creatures will have, but if we had to guess we'd say they look like a dark and ice-type hybrid.

Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark aren't the only new forms to be revealed for Legends Arceus. We already know that Growlithe and its evolution Arcanine will be receiving Hisuian forms, and so will flying-type Braviary. It has also been revealed that Stantler and Basculin will be receiving brand-new evolutions that are exclusive to the region.

What is your favourite new Pokémon to be revealed from Legends Arceus?