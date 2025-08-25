High on Life 2 confirms fully playable Bible Adventures

HQ

High on Life never really took itself too seriously, tonally speaking, with humor ripped straight out of Rick and Morty. Which made perfect sense, considering one of the series' creators - Justin Roiland - was involved in shaping the game's overall design and identity.

For those who remember, you could sit down in one of the in-game theaters and watch a handful of legendary cult flicks in their entirety. These included gems such as Tammy and the T-Rex starring Denise Richards and Paul Walker, the 1976 oddity Vampire Hookers, the slasher Blood Harvest, and the schlocky horror Demon Wind.

According to Mikey Spano at Squanch Games, the sequel will once again feature "some surprising B+ tier movies" to look forward to. On top of that, players will also be able to enjoy several classic video games fully emulated in-game. The first confirmed title is none other than 1991's Bible Adventures - long ridiculed as one of the worst games ever made. Spano confirmed at Gamescom that High on Life 2 will include "more than five" of these oddities and added: "Yes, you can play the whole thing."

Sounds equal parts crazy and fun. We're onboard, are you?

Are you looking forward to the sequel?