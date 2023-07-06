Hi-Fi Rush just got even better with two new modes

HQ

Tango Gameworks and Microsoft surprised most people when they shadow dropped Hi-Fi Rush during a January event without previously even announcing the game. It quickly became a big hit on both Steam and Xbox, and was also awarded positive reviews from media.

Now this success story has gotten even better thanks to a pretty major new update called Arcade Challenge. The main draws are the two new modes BPM Rush! and Power Up! Tower Up!. The former sounds a bit horde inspired with waves of enemies that has to be beaten while the difficulty (speed) is continuously increasing, while the latter lets you play a Chai without powers, all while getting upgrades after each round. But getting negative modifiers (Bugs) will make it possible to reach a higher score.

Besides all this, there are also other additions like new outfits, Photo Mode enhancements and more, including a patch. Check out the list of what has been fixed below.

PC



Adjusted the menu in the Training Room to avoid accidentally returning to the Hideout. Now, returning to the Hideout requires you to hold the cancel button while in the Training Room menu.



(Track 06) Fixed an issue where a successful Rhythm Parry against Korsica would result in a game crash



(Track 09) Addressed an issue where the FPS would lock at 60FPS for the remainder of the Mimosa fight following the guitar-playing musical interlude section.



(Track 10) Fixes an issue where the player could still control Chai at the end event of Roquefort's second phase and potentially fall out of the arena as Phase 3 of the fight begins.



(Track 12) Fixed a rare issue where a successful Rhythm Parry against Kale's Phase 1 end sequence would result in a game crash



Addressed a collision issue with the "Holo-Chai" Special Attack that could prevent player progress when the decoy is deployed out of bounds during combat. It seems that even a hologram of Chai is still capable of screwing things up...



Fixed an issue where Partner Assists could become locked in "aiming mode" when pressing Alt+Tab during gameplay



Added support for scrolling with the mouse wheel when reading Vlogs for a smooth and refreshing Vlog reading experience.



All platforms





SPECTRA room hubs now feature a collectable checklist!



Additional whiteboard markers have been allocated to CNMN's personal stash.



The Twitter user Klobrille has finally also noted that a new Dynamic Background for Xbox Series S/X has been added. Just as the content update, it's free to download and has now been released.