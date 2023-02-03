Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is now verified for Steam Deck

Now even more player can join the fun to see what the fuzz is all about.

We assume you know by now that we really, really love Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush. And we're not alone. It has been getting raving reviews from pretty much all media and gamers since the premiere two weeks ago.

So far it's been available for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, but now it's time for a new audience to discover why this has been the hottest topic in the wonderful world of video games ever since it was released. We are talking about Steam Deck owners, as Bethesda has now confirmed that Hi-Fi Rush is officially verified for Steam Deck.

An already glorious Friday just got even better. You are welcome.

Hi-Fi Rush

