Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is full of neat references to other media

JoJo's, Xenoblade Chronicles, and Scott Pilgrim are just three of the works the hit game has referenced.

Gamers online have been showing off all the references littered in Hi-Fi Rush, which has recently taken the gaming world by storm after it was shadow launched nearly two weeks ago.

Hi-Fi Rush is a great game on its own, but it has also been influenced by a lot of other media, as shown by the many references found throughout the game. From JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to Twin Peaks, Hi-Fi Rush has a lot of references you may have missed.

Check out all the weird and wacky nods to other media below, and let us know your favourite.




Hi-Fi Rush

