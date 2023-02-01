Hi-Fi Rush got its popularity at Bethesda before release

HQ

Hi-Fi Rush's director John Johanas has recently said that the game that took the world by storm last week proved to be hugely popular at Bethesda first.

According to Johanas, who was speaking with IGN, the decision to drop the game without a large marketing campaign was largely due to its internal success. Due to Tango Gameworks being known mostly as a horror developer, again it seemed to make more sense just to drop it without making a big fuss.

Game Pass was also a big factor, as it allowed gamers to give the title a try without paying full price for it. "There's this weird sort of viral positivity to this just playing this game," Johanas said. "And Game Pass just felt like an excellent opportunity to let something...lose that skepticism immediately by just playing it and people just talking about it."

A lot of people have enjoyed Hi-Fi Rush since it released, so it seems shadow dropping the game worked out incredibly well, as it allowed an audience to build its own hype while playing the game.