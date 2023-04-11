Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush gets a third major update

It has brought new features and a bunch of bug fixes.

HQ

Bethesda has just released a new update for Hi-Fi Rush, the critically acclaimed music-driven action game that became a huge surprise hit when it was shadow dropped back in January. The latest update, dubbed Hi-Fi Rush Update 3, brings a slew of exciting new quality-of-life enhancements, and bug fixes that are sure to please both hardcore and casual players alike.

This includes a tracker for collectibles on each stage, Rhythm Game Assist (which can be found in the Accessibility Menu), the Photo Mode getting "adjustments", and some seemingly pretty important bug fixes. Basically, this fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled music action title is now better than ever.

Have you played Hi-Fi Rush yet and what do you think of it? Don't forget to check out our review of it.

