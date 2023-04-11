Hi-Fi Rush gets a third major update

HQ

Bethesda has just released a new update for Hi-Fi Rush, the critically acclaimed music-driven action game that became a huge surprise hit when it was shadow dropped back in January. The latest update, dubbed Hi-Fi Rush Update 3, brings a slew of exciting new quality-of-life enhancements, and bug fixes that are sure to please both hardcore and casual players alike.

This includes a tracker for collectibles on each stage, Rhythm Game Assist (which can be found in the Accessibility Menu), the Photo Mode getting "adjustments", and some seemingly pretty important bug fixes. Basically, this fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled music action title is now better than ever.

Have you played Hi-Fi Rush yet and what do you think of it? Don't forget to check out our review of it.