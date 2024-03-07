Hideo Kojima really loves Shōgun on Disney+

HQ

James Clavell's novel Shōgun was published in 1975 and only five years later adapted into a highly successful TV series. Now, after 44 years, Anjin-san is back for new adventures in the FX hit series on Disney+.

We really enjoyed it, which you can read more about in our review, and so far, three episodes have been released ahead of the first season's conclusion next month. Another person who really enjoys this series is the Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima, who writes on X: "The scale, details, cast, costumes, sets, props, and VFX are all top-notch, and it is no exaggeration to say that this is a "Game of Thrones" set in 17th century Japan."

The legendary video game creator even goes as far as claiming: "This drama will be a "Black Ship(KUROFUNE)" that will capture the future of the Japanese film industry, loaded with Hollywood's "wa" (harmony)."

And... he's definitely not wrong. Have you seen Shōgun yet and what do you think of it?