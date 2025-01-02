Hideki Kamiya promises more announcements from Okami Sequel developer Clovers

HQ

Hideki Kamiya is one of the most well-known and influential Japanese video game developers, as over his long career he has helped shape Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Okami, Bayonetta, and more into the popular franchises we know them as today. In 2024, Kamiya made strides as part of the next chapter in his career, which included the creation of a new studio that was named very similarly to a former studio he used to work at as part of the Capcom family, with this called Clovers. The first project that Clovers will be undertaking will be to create a sequel to Okami, a game that will be published by Capcom when it debuts.

But it seems like this is just the start of what Clovers has planned. In a New Year statement, Kamiya claims that "these announcements are merely the beginning" and that "this is Clovers stepping up to the starting line."

As for what these additional announcements refer to remains unclear, but Kamiya does sound off by adding, "the rest of our dedicated team and I are determined to deliver even more exciting news to you as soon as possible."

