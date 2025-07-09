Hideki Kamiya finally responds to Bayonetta 3 voice actress controversy

HQ

Former PlatinumGames chief Hideki Kamiya has finally responded to the Bayonetta 3 controversy surrounding voice actress Helena Taylor. In 2022, prior to the third game's launch, Taylor revealed that she had been underpaid for her work in a franchise that drew millions of dollars.

Taylor first alleged that she was offered just $4,000 for her return as Bayonetta, but it was then revealed her total offer was something closer to the tune of $20,000, with the earlier figure being the total for one session. At the time, Kamiya simply responded in defence of PlatinumGames' position, but he's now gone into the situation in more detail on his YouTube channel.

"Since I was on Twitter at the time, I got flooded with messages. Like, seriously flooded," Kamiya said (transcription via TheGamer). "I just called them 'messages,' but they were hate posts. Just tons of verbal abuse pouring in. I kept blocking non-stop, but even my speed couldn't keep up. So I was like, 'What!? They're coming in faster than I can block them?' People were saying whatever they wanted. Even famous people were jumping in and throwing comments at me."

After garnering a lot of support, as more details came to light fans quickly turned on Taylor, but Kamiya still has some frustrations, particularly for those who deleted their tweets attacking him without apologising about them. With Kamiya gone from PlatinumGames now, there's hope all the Bayonetta 3 controversy can remain water under the bridge.