Hideki Kamiya: "Bayonetta 3 development is going well, also Project G.G has finally started moving"

As usual, the famous Japanese media Famitsu would arrange interviews with many Japanese creators in the industry as their end-of-year special plan. These producers and developers would sum up the past year and tease a bit about the ongoing plans, so the gamers can know what to expect in the near future.

For 2021, it is no different. Hideki Kamiya from PlatinumGames is one of the interviewees. Despite nothing much is new, he talked a bit about the highly expected Bayonetta 3, and the mysterious new title, Project G.G.

Here's what he said during the interview (big thanks to Gematsu who translated and transcripted):

"First off, many people are worried about Bayonetta 3 considering there hasn't been any new information since its announcement, but verifications of new systems have been going great and development is going very well, so please wait with peace of mind. (This is a copy of my 2020 comment.) Also Project G.G. (title tentative) has finally started moving, so please look forward to it."

There you have it. Bayonetta 3 is still alive, and hopefully, we might finally hear more details about Project G.G. in 2021 as well.