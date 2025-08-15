Realcast's latest VR title takes players into morally murky territory with a delightfully twisted concept. As the name suggests, Hide the Corpse is all about stashing a body before the cops show up, not exactly your average summer pastime.

There's no overarching story here, just a series of standalone challenges that each tell their dark little tale. The premise remains the same throughout: you're stuck in a room with a corpse, and the police are minutes away. Your job? Hide the body and eliminate any incriminating evidence before the boys in blue come sniffing around. Replayability comes from randomised item and corpse placement, forcing players to explore their surroundings and get creative with hiding spots. Some of these spots are borderline secrets, discovered more by accident than design, which can feel a bit unfair, even if stumbling upon one is undeniably satisfying.

Before you even start playing, Hide The Corpse demands an oddly large play area for its virtual zone, strange, considering you're mostly stationary, either sitting or standing. The only real movement comes from picking up objects, aside from waving your virtual hands around with the Sense controllers. Movement is handled via thumbsticks within a limited space, with incremental turning.

You grab items using the trigger buttons, and the game's physics simulation adds a satisfying sense of weight to everything. This is where the game shines: dragging a heavy corpse across cluttered rooms and cramming it into whatever nook or cranny you can find is both grim and oddly compelling. Yank too hard, though, and you'll lose your grip, so speed isn't always your friend, even when the clock is ticking. The weight simulation is impressively done, giving a real sense of heft and resistance as you lift and maneuver objects.

When time runs out, your performance is judged. If the cops spot the body, it's game over. If you've hidden it well, you're scored based on how many personal items you managed to conceal, how many fingerprints remain, and how fast you pulled it all off. To unlock new areas, you'll need to stash the corpse in two separate hiding spots within each level. There are six distinct environments to play through, ranging from a typical apartment to a full-blown space station.

Scoring is pretty strict, so there's plenty of room for improvement on repeat runs. That said, the time limit, even in early levels, feels aggressively short, pushing players into frantic decisions. Sure, that chaos is part of the charm, but it would be nice to have a moment to breathe and strategize. Even though the same items need to be hidden each time, their randomised placement combined with the time pressure makes it easy to forget a few, which means lower scores. A checklist for evidence disposal would be a welcome addition.

Visually, Hide the Corpse is clean and stylish in its simplicity. The game leans into a groovy '70s vibe with lava lamps, velour textures, and a warm colour palette. The comic book-style graphics, now more rule than exception in indie VR, are well executed and strike a playful tone despite the morbid theme. There's just enough detail to make the world feel alive. Characters have personality, from their quirky moustaches to the corpse's colourful outfits and floppy limbs. Performance on PS5 is smooth, with no noticeable loading hiccups. You'll be sweating against the clock, but motion sickness might hit just as hard, as after less than an hour, I needed a serious break from corpse concealment.

The soundtrack matches the mood nicely with laid-back '70s guitar grooves, perfectly complementing the game's dark humour. Unfortunately, it's the same track in every level, and it gets old fast.

Hide the Corpse is something different. A quirky puzzle game that dares to be weird and embraces its macabre sense of humour. The simple but clever concept holds up for several hours of fun, even if the nausea creeps in. The overall package feels a bit half-baked, repeating itself too often, but with a little polish, this indie oddity could evolve into something much bigger. There's plenty of potential in corpse-hiding chaos.