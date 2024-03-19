Hi-Fi Rush launches on PS5 today

HQ

One of 2023's best Microsoft exclusives has finally made its way across the great divide and onto PS5 as Hi-Fi Rush officially launches on Sony's platform.

Coming from Tango Gameworks, a studio best known for its horror outings, Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythmic action game that managed to charm many when it shadow-launched early last year. In our review, we praised the soundtrack, visuals, and humour.

Now, to celebrate the launch of the game on PS5, Tango Gameworks and publisher Bethesda Softworks has released a brand-new trailer, giving us a look at the game entirely captured on PS5.

