Here's why you need a Chainsword in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Of course, as a Space Marine, you're practically naked without a trusty Chainsword, and this particular weapon takes center stage in the latest trailer from the upcoming action adventure Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.

Here we get to check out the countless possibilities the Chainsword gives you, from long combos to stunning enemies and, of course, just chopping them to mince meat. Take a look below if you're not squeamish - because there's a lot of slaughter going on.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II will be released on September 9 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.