Here's what you get in the physical edition of Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition

When Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition was announced at the recent State of Play showcase, it surprised many to hear that the game was launching the following day in a digital format. We quickly took this opportunity and reviewed the game in a text that you can read in full here.

But as this game is a treat for all fans of Rayman, bringing together a few versions of the original game and also a detailed documentary about what went into making the 30-year-old game, you might be wondering when you'll be able to snag a physical edition and likewise what it will include.

Via Atari's own website, we now have answers to this, as it's confirmed that the physical edition will begin shipping on June 26th and that it will include a copy of the game but also a vinyl sticker sheet, some original Rayman postcards, a reversible cover, and a double-sided poster too. And this is all for simply £22.44 (approximately €26).

