Here's what to expect from FragPunk's first season

While Marvel Rivals is still the game to play for many, next week NetEase will be debuting another live-service hero-shooter, with this one coming from developer Bad Guitar Studio and being known as FragPunk. With the game set to debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, the developer has now lifted the curtain on what the game's first season will offer up to fans, and needless to say, there will be plenty to enjoy.

We're told that the inaugural season is known as Wild Dawn and it will include 13 playable characters known as Lancers, seven maps to experience, 16 weapons to use, and over 150 Shard Cards to massively modify and affect the gameplay and action.

To add to this we can expect a slate of game modes to enjoy, including Shard Clash, Outbreak, One Shot, Sniper Deathmatch, Melee Deathmatch, and more. There will even be some launch incentives to give players a reason to check out the game, such as blue and white porcelain weapon skins, various sticker packs, weapon charms, and in-game currency to be used to acquire even more cosmetics.

You can see all of this in action in the latest trailer for the game below, and as for what the future brings for FragPunk, we're told that it will use a seasonal structure where seasons are split into four-month periods that span two chapters each, with each chapter bringing a new Lancer, more Shard Cards, more maps, and even the occasional game mode.

Do you intend to check out FragPunk when it launches on March 6?