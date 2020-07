You're watching Advertisements

Just before the weekend, Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing thought the time was right to reveal the box art for Godfall. This is probably something we wouldn't have noticed if it wasn't for a tiny little thing; the cover reveal was for Playstation 5 and this alone does warrant a news piece, of course.

Check it out below. What do you think of the Playstation 5 theme for the covers?