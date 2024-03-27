Here's the new Fear Street's cast

Netflix affirmed recently that it was looking to continue expanding and exploring the world of Fear Street, and we're seeing this in effect already. The streamer has revealed the main cast for the upcoming Fear Street: Prom Queen, and even shared a short plot snippet about the narrative it will tell.

"Set in 1988, prom season is underway and the It Girls are competing for the crown. Until an outsider gets nominated and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing.."

Fear Street: Prom Queen will star India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston, but as for the roles each actor will play, that has yet to be revealed.