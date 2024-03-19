Here's the launch trailer for MLB The Show 24

HQ

It's a big day for all baseball fans as Sony Interactive Entertainment is launching MLB The Show 24 for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. This time we can look forward to the return of the Negro Leagues as well as a female career mode dubbed Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way - besides all the usual content with the latest rosters and stats.

We are of course working on a review, but until then, check out today's release trailer, and don't forget that the game is included with Game Pass if you want to try it out.