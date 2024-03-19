English
MLB The Show 24

Here's the launch trailer for MLB The Show 24

The game has made its debut on consoles.

It's a big day for all baseball fans as Sony Interactive Entertainment is launching MLB The Show 24 for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. This time we can look forward to the return of the Negro Leagues as well as a female career mode dubbed Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way - besides all the usual content with the latest rosters and stats.

We are of course working on a review, but until then, check out today's release trailer, and don't forget that the game is included with Game Pass if you want to try it out.

MLB The Show 24
