HQ

Last week it was finally revealed that Bayonetta 3 will be released at the end of October, along with a brand new trailer. And for anyone who prefers physical editions of games, a collector's edition was also unveiled that is packed with all kinds of goodies. This one is called the Trinity Masquerade Edition and includes a 200-page artbook and three cover options, which, according to the description, can also be combined to form a panoramic artwork.